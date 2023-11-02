BREAKING: Reps Reject Presidential Yatch, Raise Student Loans Budget To N10.5bn

Following the public outcry, the House of Representatives on Thursday turned down the request to approve the supplementary budget of N5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yatch.

The House instead added the N5.095 billion earmarked for the yatch to the Student Loans budget making it N10.595bn billion. Recall that N5.5bn was proposed for the Student Loans.

Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Bichi disclosed this while addressing the media.

He said the need became necessary following low budgetary allocation for students.

The committee also increased the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Defence from 476bn to 546bn following security concerns

Bichi also disclosed that the minimum wage for workers was considered and approved for onward transmission to the executive while promising proper legislative oversight to ensure 100 per cent implementation.

Similarly, the House approved N100 bn for the FCT and N18bn for INEC respectively, as requested.