BREAKING: Reps Pass N28.777trn 2024 Budget

The House of Representatives has passed the appropriation bill of N28.777 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The bill was passed at the special session of the House on Saturday, December 30 presided by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

A breakdown of the approved budget shows that the sum of N1.743 trillion is for Statutory Transfers; N8.271 trillion is for Debt Service; N8.769 trillion is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while N9.995 trillion is for Capital Expenditure for the year ending 31st December 2024.

…Details later