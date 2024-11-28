New Telegraph

BREAKING: Reps Confirms Oluyede As COAS

The Nigerian House of Representatives on Thursday approved the appointment of Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a defense committee report by Babajimi Benson during plenary session.

Oluyede, who had been serving as the Acting COAS, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu after the passing of his predecessor, Taoreed Lagbaja.

Earlier this week, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas formally presented the president’s request for Oluyede’s confirmation.

The approval comes after Oluyede’s successful screening by the joint committee on defence and army, solidifying his position as Nigeria’s top military leader.

