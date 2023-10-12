BREAKING: Reps Confirms NDDC Board, Management

The House of Representatives on Thursday grilled and approved the nomination of board and management members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the nominees had previously presented themselves before the House’s ad-hoc committee, headed by Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, which was tasked with conducting the screening.

In her comments, Hon. Ibori-Suenu, who also serves as the Chairperson of the House Committee on NDDC, urged the nominees to demonstrate their competence and live up to the trust placed in them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said: “Now, more than ever before, the NDDC needs visionary leaders with integrity to drive the discharge of the commission’s mandate, to translate to tangible impact on the lives of the people and communities in the Niger Delta.”

During the screening process, Chiedu Ebie and Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the designated Chairman and Managing Director/CEO of NDDC, respectively, provided insights into their career paths and outlined their vision for the commission.

Following the presentations and the fact that the Senate had already screened and confirmed the nominees, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ali Isa, proposed a motion to allow the nominees to “take a bow” as a sign of respect and in recognition of their past experience as former parliamentarians.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Abdullahi Halims, and unanimously carried by the committee.

As a result of the ad-hoc committee’s decision to confirm all the nominees, the National Assembly will promptly forward its resolution to the Presidency. This action fulfils the requirements of Section 2 (2) (a) of the NDDC Act, which mandates that the nominees must undergo screening and confirmation by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

According to the House leader, Hon. Julius Inhovbere, the designates are charged with the responsibility to chart a new course for the very critical interventionist agency and be just and fair to all the communities.

Inhovbere further charged the designates to be guided by the fear of God and respect for the constitution in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “Nigerians expect to be proud of your achievements. You all owe the duty to Nigerians to perform. Justice for all is justice for one, and justice for one is justice for all.”

The designates confirmed include Chiedu Ebie, Chairman (Delta); Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa); Boma Iyaye, ED, Finance & Admin (Rivers); Victor Antai, ED, Projects (Akwa Ibom); Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, ED, Corporate Services (Ondo); Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa); Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom); Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya (Delta); Chief Tony Okocha State (Rivers); and Hon. Patrick Aisowieren (Edo).

Others are Kyrian Uchegbu State (Imo); Hon. Otitio Atikase (Ondo); Chief Dimgba Eruba (Abia); Rt. Hon Orok Otu Duke (Cross River); Hon. Nick Wende (North Central); Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak (North East); and Senator Dr. Ibrahim Gobir (North West).