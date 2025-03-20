BREAKING: Reps Approve State Of Emergency In Rivers

Share

The House of Representatives has unanimously approved President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency proclamation in Rivers state.

The House gave this approval on Thursday at the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

New Telegraph reports that this followed a letter from President Bola Tinubu asking the House of Representatives to approve his declaration of a state of emergency in the South-South state.

In endorsing the president’s request, the House recommended that a national committee should be set up to mitigate and restore peace back to Rivers State.

According to Abbass, 240 lawmakers attended the session, meaning there was a quorum.

The green chamber also resolved that the National Assembly should take over the activities of the state Assembly within the six months period.

Details later…

