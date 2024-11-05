BREAKING: Released #EndBadGovernance Protesters Arrive In Presidential Villa

Share

The released 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults) who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force and discharged by the Federal High Court in Abuja have arrived at the Presidential Villa.

Justice Obiora Egwatu, had earlier struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), led by Lateef Fagbemi.

They were to be received by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and handed over to their respective state governors.

Governors of Kaduna, Uba Sani and Kano, Abba Yusuf were present to receive them.

The Ministers of Education, Tunji Alausa, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda and Environment, Balarabe Lawal were also on ground.

Others were Minister of state of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu.

Also present to receive them are the Deputy State President, Jubrin Barau and Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi

