BREAKING: Protesting NLC, TUC Members Block Abuja Airport

Organised Labour under the aegis of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have blocked the entrance to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in protest to the attack meted on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State last week.

New Telegraph reports that the members of the NLC and TUC converged at the airport around 8:58 A.M on Thursday, November 8 to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation industry to prevent all Owerri-bound flights from leaving the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

The protesters were demanding the cancellation of flights going to Owerri, the Imo State capital as part of their efforts to enforce the industrial action in the state following the maltreatment of Ajaero, allegedly by the Police in Owerri last week.

The protesters who were denied of gaining entrance to the airport blocked both the entrance and departure of the international airport, resulting in heavy gridlock on both sides.

This has, however, left hundreds of passengers going the route stranded.

New Telegraph recalls that following NLC’s directive, unions in the aviation industry on Wednesday directed the withdrawal of all flights to Owerri from all airports across the country.

The organised Labour had declared a nationwide strike following the brutalization of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo last week.

In response to the directive for shutdown, the aviation unions, including the National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers (NAAPE), had blacklisted and suspended flights to Imo State.