BREAKING: Presidential Tribunal To Deliver Judgement Sept 6

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will on Wednesday, September 6 deliver judgement in the three petitions challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari confirmed the date this morning in Abuja.

Bangari whose Court is accommodating the Tribunal said that everything has been put in place to ensure hitch free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

The petitions before the tribunal are the ones filed by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Abubakar Atiku and his counterpart in the Labour Party Peter Obi as well as that of Allied People Movement APC.

Bangari hinted that adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the court room to avoid congestion and security breaches.

According to him live telecast by interested television stations will get allowed at no cost to the Court.

Details later