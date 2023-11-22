BREAKING: Police Teargas Protesting Osun Judiciary Workers

…as JUSUN declares indefinite strike

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday morning, fired teargas canisters at Osun Judiciary workers, who gathered at the entrance of the State High Court, Oke-fia, Osogbo, to protest against alleged maltreatment by the Osun Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Adepele-Ojo.

Protesters could be seen in groups chanting songs and holding placards with various inscriptions such as Judiciary staff deserves better treatment”, “We are tired of oppression and stagnation”, “Unlawful suspension of Judiciary staff without recourse to Judicial Service Commission is barbaric” and “Unlawful Dismissal of judiciary staff against the public service rules” among others.

However, police in Osun have fired teargas canisters and shot into the air to disperse the protesters.

Recall that members of the Judiciary Staff Union in Osun State had on Monday locked the entrance of the court and picketed the office of the Chief Judge in protest against the Chief Judge and the management on the activities of the judiciary in the state.

The problem started on Wednesday, when the Chief Judge, Adepele-Ojo drove into the court with security personnel and went straight to her office.

The protesting Judiciary workers who according to their Chairman, Mr. Oluwagbemiga Eludire, were on the court following the meeting summoned by the Conference of judges on Wednesday.

Workers on sighting the Chief Judge, it was gathered, got infuriated and insisted on getting access into the court premises.

Speaking shortly after the incident, Chairman, Oluwagbemiga Olakunle the Chairman Judiciary Council Of Nigeria, Osun state declared an indefinite strike.

He said: Upon all these and with the attitude of police this morning and the singular act of the honorable chief judge, I Comrade Oluwagbemiga Olakunle the Chairman Judiciary Council Of Nigeria, Osun state, hereby declare that since the honorable chief judge had declared war against all categories of workers of judiciary in the state I also declared that we should embark on the industrial action from now on. All workers of the judiciary should stay away from the office and should hold their services until further directive is given by me.”