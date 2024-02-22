BREAKING: Police Release LP National Chairman, Abure

…Others To Be Released Later

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure, who was arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State, Mr Arungwa Nwazule has been released.

New Telegraph gathered that Abure was released around 3.05 am on Thursday.

The AIG on Wednesday night disclosed that the LP National Chairman, the Edo State chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi and three others, were arrested for “conspiracy, brutal assault, attempted murder, armed robbery, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.”

Speaking to some of his supporters who were at the AIG Zone 5 headquarters shortly after his release, Abure stated that what he suffered is peculiar to what other freedom fighters suffer all over the world.

He added that his release by the police was affected by pressure mounted on them from some quarters which he did not name, adding that assurances were given that the state chairman, state publicity secretary and others arrested alongside him would be released in the early hours of Thursday.

Abure, who berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for making life unbearable for Nigerians disclosed that since the February 2023 general elections, detractors of the LP had not relented in instigating crises within the party, adding that several petitions bothering on frivolous accusations had been written against him.

He assured that neither he nor the party would be deterred from pursuing the goals of the party.