BREAKING: Police Arrest Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Death

As investigations into the sudden death of late Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad commence properly, the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday announced that the CEO of Marlian music, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation.

New Telegraph recalls that Naira Marley and Nigerian socialize, Sam Larry had been fingered by Nigerians as the prime suspects in the tragic demise of Mohbad who died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

Following his death, Nigerians have continued to call on the police for Justice for the late singer. Also, several videos of physical attack and abuse on the late singer, from Sam Larry, a close associate of Naira Marley have surfaced online.

There was also a video of the singer, saying if anything should happen to him, Naira Marley and his gangs should be held responsible.

These videos have garnered rave attention from netizens as all fingers were directed to Sam Larry and Naira Marley as prime suspects in the late controversial death.

Nigerians have called on the government as well as the Nigerian police for Justice to be served and the alleged prime suspect should be arrested and interrogated for the truth to be revealed.

In a new development, the spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed Naira’s arrest in a statement issued via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, noting that Naira Marley is in police custody and being interrogated and other investigation activities are being conducted.

Hundeyin wrote, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”.

Recall that 5days ago, Sam Larry was also arrested by the police at Murtala Mohammed Airport on his arrival to Lagos and he’s currently being interrogated in police custody.