BREAKING: Petrol Tankers Explodes At Ijora, Apapa Lagos

Many fuel tankers and vehicles are currently on fire in the Ijora-Apapa area of the Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered, according to eyewitness account that the incident happened at about 7.30 pm on Thursday, October 12.

The cause of the explosion is however yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services are currently combating the fire.

The spokesperson for the agency, Shakiru Amodu in a terse statement said, “Tanker fire is being combatted at the Lagos Quadrapoint Bridge, by National Arts Theater, Iganmu as Sari Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews combine efforts to tame the raging fire.”

