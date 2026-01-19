In the early hours of Monday, January 19, a 40ft petroleum tanker tumbled at Tincan Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Lagos State.

However, residents of the area were seen scooping fuel under the bridge as of the time of filing this report.

Danger looms in Apapa as a loaded petrol tanker is currently spilling its contents, with several people rushing to scoop the leaking petrol.

Happening now: A petrol tanker tumbles at Tincan Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, and people are seen scooping fuel under the bridge.. pic.twitter.com/m5eifPijwC

