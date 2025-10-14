BREAKING: Peter Mbah Dumps PDP For APC

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mbah made this known on Tuesday, October 14, during a press conference in Enugu, the state capital.

According to Mbah, the decision to join the APC was made to better serve the people of the state and align with the party’s vision for development and progress.

The governor noted that he is committed to advancing the state’s interests and expressed confidence that the APC’s platform would provide greater opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“Today, after a long period of reflection, we have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC,” Mbah said.

More to come…