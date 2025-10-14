New Telegraph

October 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. BREAKING: Peter Mbah…

BREAKING: Peter Mbah Dumps PDP For APC

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mbah made this known on Tuesday, October 14, during a press conference in Enugu, the state capital.

According to Mbah, the decision to join the APC was made to better serve the people of the state and align with the party’s vision for development and progress.

READ ALSO

The governor noted that he is committed to advancing the state’s interests and expressed confidence that the APC’s platform would provide greater opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“Today, after a long period of reflection, we have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC,” Mbah said.

More to come…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Secures Fresh $2bn Shell Investment In Offshore Gas Project
Read Next

FCCPC: 3,000 Banking-Related Complaints Recorded In 6 Months