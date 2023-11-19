BREAKING: PDP Sweeps Taraba LG Poll

The candidates of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State have won the chairmanship seats in all the sixteen (16) Local Government Areas of the state in the Local Government elections held on Saturday, November 18 across the State.

Chief Philip Danladi Duwe, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) disclosed this on Sunday while declaring the results of Saturday’s election at the Commission’s headquarters in Jalingo.

The statement reads, “This election was keenly contested by Six parties and the People’s Democratic Party has won overwhelmingly from the results here as declared.

“The results announced at the local government collation centres are legally valid and what we are doing is just to validate what has been announced.

“We are very grateful to the media for the objective coverage from the onset of this journey to this point. Despite the hard times, you have shown absolute commitment and resilience. You have served your fatherland excellently and you can hold your shoulders high.

“To assert credibility, we must get as much observation and criticisms of what we are doing and suggestions of ways we can improve. We would study the reports from various quarters and leverage on them for better performance subsequently.

“I led a team of highly respected journalists, election observers and other people to a polling unit and we did not see any election activity happening.

“This should tell you that we did not teleguide anything. Otherwise, I would not have led a team to such a place. So I must admit that this is a process and you can not have absolute control over anything

“Elections are meant to be won and lost. We call for patience from those who may feel grieved. We have a duty to sustain the peace we currently enjoy. Those who have won, this may be your good day but be humble and grateful for the victory. If you have lost, it could be a bad day but the bad days will expire. Be prayerful and focused,” Duwe said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State has described Saturday’s election as a sham and a mere charade, alleging that elections were not held in most locations across the State while gross irregularities were very apparent across the State.

The state Chairman of the Party Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi said that in most locations, thumb printing was done in homes of PDP stalwarts in many local government areas while people waited at polling units but did not see election officials or materials.

“It has become imperative for me to address you at this time. Ordinarily, local government elections are supposed to be going on across the state and all of us should be busy with that.

“Unfortunately, electoral materials are taken to the homes of political stalwarts for thumb printing. In Ibi, the electoral officers have been nowhere to be found since yesterday.

“I informed the security who said their responsibility is only to safeguard the election materials. I also informed the Chairman of SIEC who assured me that the right thing would be done and yet nothing is happening.

“At the end of the day, the PDP and Taraba State Government have used the election process to legalise the appointment of Caretaker committees at the various local government areas. This is unfortunate and sad.”