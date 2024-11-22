BREAKING: PDP Postpones NEC Meeting Indefinitely

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) once again postponed its National Executive Council meeting (NEC) earlier rescheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024

The PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu announced the postponement of the meeting in a statement on Friday.

New Telegraph recalls that the meeting was originally scheduled for October 24, 2024, but was rescheduled to November 28, 2024, after a consultative meeting of the party’s various organs, which was held on Tuesday at the Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, Tatari Ali House, Asokoro.

Citing reasons for the postponement, Anyanwu disclosed that the 99th National Executive Committee meeting was postponed due to the funeral of Patience Umo Eno, the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State and wife of Governor Umo Eno.

According to him, the NEC meeting will now be held on a date that will be communicated to members in due course.

READ ALSO

“Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that the NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024, was rescheduled to hold on Thursday, November 28, 2024, after an extensive meeting of leaders, critical stakeholders and relevant Organs of the Party held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

However, at its meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) was drawn to the programme of events of the funeral ceremony of the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, which events coincide with the scheduled dates of activities for the 99th NEC meeting.

“After due consideration, the NWC, recognizing the need for Party leaders to commiserate with Governor Umo Eno and also participate in the funeral,

hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC of our Party that the 99th NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024 will now be held on a date that will be communicated to members in due course.

“All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly.

“The NWC sincerely regrets the inconveniences this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC.”

Share

Please follow and like us: