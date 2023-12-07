BREAKING: PDP, NNPP, Five Others Form Coalition

Seven political parties, including the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have come together to form the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP) in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the other five are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The seven political parties, in a statement announcing their coalition, said they have decided to put heads together with the sole aim of providing a strong opposition and alternative solutions to government policies.

The PDP, NNPP, ADC, APM, SDP, YPP, and ZLP further clarified in the statement that the agreement among them should not be seen by the public as a merger but rather a coalition.

The movement tagged ‘the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP)’ was formed in Abuja on Wednesday at a meeting attended by leaders of the seven political parties at the National Secretariat of the SDP.

The chairman of the SDP, Shehu Gabam, said in his address to newsmen after the meeting that the coalition is not against the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

The acting National Secretary of the PDP, Setonji Koshoedo, who represented the acting party’s national chairman, Umar Damagum, also spoke at the meeting.

“This coalition wants to offer strong opposition for the good of Nigeria. Our duty is to offer alternative solutions to government policies,” Koshoedo explained.