BREAKING: PDP Fixes March For National Convention

The Senator Mao Ohuabunwa’s led Board of Trustees ( BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) has scheduled its National Convention to hold on March 28th and 29th, 2026.

This was disclosed on Monday, February 2, at the end of its 105th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, Ohuabunwa urged party’s members to work for the unity and peace of the party, noting that the recent judgment of Ibadan’s Federal High Court which voided the Turaki led factions convention, was a victory for the rule of law.

Ohuabunwa said, “The recent judicial pronouncements, particularly the Federal High Court judgment in Ibadan, have provided much needed clarity by affirming the legitimacy of the Abdulrahman led National Caretaker Committee.

As elders of this party, it is incumbent upon us to uphold respect for the Judiciary and to encourage compliance with lawful decisions”.

The Communiquè issued and co-signed by Hon. Abdulrahman Muhammed, National Chairman National Caretaker Working Committee and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary National Caretaker Working Committee respectively stated that the scheduled convention would bring up credible leadership for the party.

The communiqué also disclosed that ward and Local Government congresses of the party would hold in February and March respectively.

“NEC directed the National Caretaker Committee, in collaboration with the National Organizing Secretary and relevant organs of the Party, to issue detailed guidelines, notices, and modalities for the conduct of the congresses in strict compliance with the PDP Constitution, INEC Regulations, and judicial directives.

“ NEC further approved and confirmed MARCH 28th and 29th, 2026, as the date for the PDP National Convention, to be held at ABUJA, for the purpose of electing members of the National Working Committee and other statutory organs of

the Party.

“NEC affirmed the extension of the tenure of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), and others affected Caretaker Committees of the State and Zonal Chapters pending the conduct of the National Convention, State and Zonal Congresses respectively”