BREAKING: PDP Announces Damagum’s Suspension

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of its National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

The National Secretary Senator, Samuel Anyanwu, who announced Damagum’s suspension, accused him of incompetence, which he said led to the defection of some PDP governors.

He also accused the National Chairman of misappropriation of the party’s funds and disobedience to court orders

Anyanwu said the National Vice Chairman (North Central), Abdulrahman Mohammed, has been appointed as acting National Chairman.

He also announced the suspension of the Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Toafeek Arapaja, the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the National Youth Leader Suleiman Kadede, Deputy National Secretary Setonji Koshedo and the National Financial Secretary.

Damagum’s suspension came hours after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) announced the suspension of Anyanwu and three others for anti-party activities.

Anyanwu was suspended alongside the National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, his deputy, Okechukwu Osuoha and the National Organising Secretary Capt Umar Bature.

The suspension and counter-suspension were the height of the PDP crisis, which was on Friday, stopped by Fthe ederal High Court presided over by Justice James Omotosho, from holding its planned November 15 National Convention.