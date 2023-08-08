BREAKING: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Dies At 67

The Senior Pastor and founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya reportedly passed away on Monday, August 7.

Confirming the death of the minister of God via its official Facebook page, the Fountain of Life announces it lost Pastor Odunkoya to the cold hand of death in the United States of America (USA) at the age of 67 years.

According to the statement, “The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!!

“We thank the Lord for the gift of a greater leader!!!”

Pastor Odukoya suffered a series of tragedies in his lifetime.

Pastor Nomthi Rosemary, formerly Miss Rosemary Simangele Zulu, his second wife, was a South African who passed away in a London hospital in November 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer.

A statement by the church announcing her death then said: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God?

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi”.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya married her in January 2010, five years after the death of his first wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, on December 10, 2005, in a plane crash.

Nomthi was married to Taiwo for 11 years.

Pastor Bimbo died in a Sosoliso airline that crashed while landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

A few weeks after losing his second wife, he also lost his twin sister, Kehinde, in December 2021.