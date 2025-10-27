BREAKING: Oyebanji Emerges APC Gov’ship Candidate

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State ahead of the June 20, 2026, poll.

The Governor, who is the sole candidate, was unanimously declared by a total of 885 delegates, five each from 177 wards across the state, in line with the party’s internal electoral guidelines and Electoral Act 2020.

New Telegraph reports that His emergence followed the withdrawal of Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo and the disqualification of Kayode Ojo and Abimbola Olajumoke, who failed to meet the party’s requirements, which paved the way for Oyebanji’s affirmation as the APC consensus candidate.

READ ALSO:

Omolayo, who officially stepped down during the governorship primary at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, said her decision was based on the Governor Oyebanji sterling performance and the need to sustain his administration’s developmental strides.

She said she had collapsed her political structure across the 16 local government areas in support of Oyebanji’s re-election bid, describing her withdrawal as an act of loyalty to the party and commitment to Ekiti’s progress.

“Governor Oyebanji has performed excellently. His achievements in infrastructure, governance and inclusiveness speak volumes. He deserves a second term, and that is why I am stepping down to support him fully,” she said.

Following her withdrawal, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion for the ratification of Oyebanji’s nomination as the APC governorship candidate and seconded by Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, in line with Section 84(11) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The motion for affirmation was put to a voice vote, and delegates unanimously chorused a resounding “yes,” sealing Oyebanji’s emergence as the APC flag bearer for the 2026 election.