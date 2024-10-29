BREAKING: Osun APC Suspends Rauf Aregbesola 

Share

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday suspended the former Minister of Interior and past Governor of the State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Announcing his suspension in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State, the party cited alleged anti-party activities and divisive actions as reasons for Aregbesola’s suspension.

In an official resolution submitted to the APC National Secretariat, the Osun APC accused Aregbesola of undermining party unity by establishing a rival faction, which they claim has led to discord within the party.

READ ALSO:

The suspension letter, addressed to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje, outlined concerns over Aregbesola’s continued influence on groups allegedly working against the party’s cohesion during a crucial period in Osun’s political landscape.

This decisive move is seen as part of the state chapter’s efforts to address perceived disloyalty, unify its ranks, and ensure strong leadership in anticipation of upcoming elections.

Party leaders argue that Aregbesola’s actions have created internal divisions, complicating efforts to present a unified front.

The situation has garnered attention from APC supporters and the wider political community, with statements from Aregbesola’s camp anticipated in the coming days.

Share

Please follow and like us: