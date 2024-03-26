BREAKING: Ondo APC Aspirant, Akintelure Is Dead

One of the leading aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr Paul Akintelure has died barely a month to the party’s primary fixed for April 25.

Akintelure was the running mate of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in 2012 on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and lost the election to Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party (LP).

Sources privy to the development said Akintelure, a medical doctor Akintelure died in Lagos State.

Akintelure who was one of the aspirants being considered as the candidate of the party because of his closeness to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State politics was reported to have died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The leading aspirant had last week raised an alarm, disclosing that there had been both direct and indirect attempts on his life.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, the APC governorship aspirant expressed his initial belief that the threats would subside over time.

However, he expressed concern that the situation had worsened as the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25 approached.

He further revealed that he had reported the threats to the relevant security agencies and received intelligence reports and recommendations.

He was a medical doctor and hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state.