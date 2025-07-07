BREAKING: Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin Is Dead

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025.

The development was confirmed by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, to a friend close to New Telegraph.

As of the time of filling this report, the development surrounding the death of the monarch his yet to be made public.

Olakulehin, who was crowned the Olubadan of Ibadan land on Friday, July 12, 2024, died at the age of 90, barely one year after he ascended the throne.

Born on July 5, 1935, Oba Olakulehin’s death comes just two days after he marked his 90th birthday and first anniversary coronation celebrations.

He was officially presented with the staff of office by Governor Makinde on July 12, 2024, becoming the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.