The 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has been crowned in the Ose Meji Temple.

New Telegraph reports that Oba Laddoja came out of the Ose Meji Temple with the tall cream coloured crown at 10.51 a.m. on Friday, September 26.

However, prior to his emergence, the High Chiefs of the Olubadan-in-Council had come out.

He was driven in a car with a convoy to the Mapo Hall Podium, where he will be given the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde.

A mammoth crowd of loyalists and Chiefs of Ibadanland had a hectic time getting to the Mapo Hall as security operatives were seen chasing them and beating many.

Shouts of excitement, with people struggling to catch a glimpse of the 44th Olubadan, attended the ceremony. At the main venue of Mapo Hall, many dignitaries were awaiting the arrival of Governor Makinde and President Bola Tinubu.