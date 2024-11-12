BREAKING: Okpebholo Sworn In As Fifth Governor Of Edo

Share

Amid fanfare, the Governor-elect of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been officially inaugurated as the new Executive Governor of the State.

New Telegraph reports that Okpebholo’s inauguration follows his victory in the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Tuesday, marked the end of Godwin Obaseki’s 8 years tenure.

Okpebholo was sworn in alongside his deputy, Dennis Idahosa marking the beginning of a new administration in the state.

Recall that Okpebholo emerged victorious after defeating his closest contender, Asue Ighodalo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His win represents a significant political shift in the state, as he becomes the fifth governor since the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The event drew a large audience, including political leaders, traditional rulers, and supporters who gathered to witness the historic transition of power.

Governor Okpebholo pledged to lead with transparency, foster economic growth, and prioritize the welfare of Edo citizens.

The inauguration symbolizes a new chapter for Edo State, emphasizing development and unity as key priorities for Okpebholo’s administration.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun amongst other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

