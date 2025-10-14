BREAKING: Okpebholo Swears In 20 Commissioners

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, swore in twenty (20) new commissioners in the state.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Governor Okpebholo admonished the new Commissioners to key into the vision of his administration to show the world that Edo has risen to greater heights.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners are Barr. Vincent Osas Uwadia, Etin-osa Ogbeiwi, Saturday Uwuilekhue Idehen (JP), Charity Amayaenvbo, Barr. Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua, Felix Akhabue, Prof. Omorodion Ignatius, and Ohimai Ehijimetor.

Others are Eugenia Abdallah, Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi, Prince Kassim Afegbua, Dr Jerry Uwangue, Mr John Akhigbe, Festus Ebea, Dr Elizabeth Ebosele, Dr Jerry Uwangue, Dr Kenneth Okoruwa Ihensekhien, and Barr. Usenbo Paul Ehigie.

Governor Okpebholo also swore in Chairmen and members of the Edo State Bursary and Scholarship Board, the Senior Secondary Education Board, the Edo State Law Reform Commission, the Edo State Lottery Regulatory Commission, and the Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission.

Okpebholo noted his administration remained focused on repositioning Edo State for development.