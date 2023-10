The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr AbdulRahman Ado Ibrahim is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Dr Ibrahim died peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 94.

Ibrahim, born on February 7, 1929, was the fourth Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, a traditional state headquartered in Okene, Kogi State.

Details later…