BREAKING: Obaseki Appoints 38-Year-Old As Edo Dep Gov

Barely 5 hours after the impeachment of Comrade Philip Shaibu, as Deputy Governor of Edo State by the State House of Assembly, Governor Godwin Obaseki has nominated a 38-year-old Omobayo Godwin as a replacement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Shaibu was impeached on Monday following the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the State Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against him.

Subject to his confirmation as the new deputy governor by the State House of Assembly, the official swearing-in ceremony for Omobayo Godwin, 38, is scheduled for Monday, April 15, at the Government House in Benin City.

Details Later…