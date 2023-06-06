New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
BREAKING: Obasa Emerges Lagos Assembly Speaker

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, representing Agege Constituency 1, has been elected as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly for a third consecutive time.

Obasa emerged as Speaker on Tuesday, during the proclamation and inauguration of the 10th Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state.

The Speaker was elected unanimously by all the members after no other member was nominated for the position of speakership.

The governor promised to work with the new leadership of the House for the betterment of a greater Lagos.

….Details later

