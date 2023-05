Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has ordered the freezing of all the state accounts in various banks with immediate effect on Tuesday, May 30.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by his new Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor.

Uzor said the Governor has directed the Bank managers of the all the banks that operate government accounts in the state to immediately comply by ensuring that no payment was made from any government accounts till further notice.