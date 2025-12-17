New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
December 17, 2025
BREAKING: NUPRC CCE, Komolafe Resign

The  Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Olugbenga Komolafe, has resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

This was contained in a press statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

New Telegraph reports that Komolafe was appointed in 2021 by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari after the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act.

This development is coming a few hours after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, also tendered his resignation amid corruption allegation.

Details later…

