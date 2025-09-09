BREAKING: NUPENG Calls Off Strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its two-day strike.

This followed an expanded meeting among the Federal Government, the labour union leaders and security agencies with the Dangote Group on Tuesday.

The National President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, confirmed the development to New Telegraph.

He said: “The strike has been called off. We reached an agreement that was initiated by the Director-General of the Department of State Services at the DSS Headquarters.

“Present were the Finance Minister, the two ministers of labour and NMDPRA, and the management of Dangote, led by Sayyu Dantata.