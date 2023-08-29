BREAKING: NNPP BoT Suspends Kwankwaso For 6 Months Over Anti-Party Activities

The Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended its presidential candidate in the February 25 general election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Secretary of the BoT, Babayo Muhammed Abdulahi who made the announcement said that Kwankwaso has been suspended for six months over anti-party activities.

New Telegraph reports that the suspension was put to a voice vote by members of the party at the special general assembly in Lagos.

The BoT also appointed new national officers headed by Dr Agbo Major as acting National Chairman and Comrade Ogini Olaposi as acting National Secretary with about 18 others.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the party had on Thursday, August 24, announced the suspension of the founder of the party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major.

But the BoT at the meeting said the purported suspension of its founder was a flagrant gross violation of the NNPP constitution.

It stated that Aniebonam had resigned as the BoT chairman and a new BoT Chairman, Dr. Chief Tope Aluko was elected with Abdulahi as the new BoT Secretary, while High Chief Tony Obioha was elected as BoT spokesperson.

Abdullahi said the pre-election Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Kwankwasia Movement, The National Movement (TNM) and National Association of Government-Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has been rendered void by the actions of the NWC.

Abdullahi said, “The purported suspension of the Founder was a flagrant gross violation of the NNPP constitution such that it is tantamount to recklessness and irresponsibility on the part of the incompetent NWC.

“BoT decided that material evidence in the public sector affirmed that Senator Kwankwaso was involved in anti-party activities in various meetings, suggested political discussions with Mr President, Atiku and Obi without authorization from the board, has earned him 6 months suspension pending the outcome of an investigation by the Disciplinary Committee.

“The BOT insisted that the avoidable violation of MOU between NNPP on the one part and Kwankwasia, TNM and NAGAFF on the other has no other choice than to withdraw from the partnership. It is therefore to state clearly that the MOU have been rendered.”

On his part, the acting chairman said his team will hit the ground running by healing the wounds created by the suspended NWC members.

Major said the party will remain the most ordinary friendly party in the country. He urged other members that are displaced for one reason or the other to return to the party.