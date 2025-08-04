BREAKING: NNPCL GCEO, Ojulari, Reports To Work

…as Staff asked to disregard resignation news

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Bayo Ojulari, on Monday, reported to work at 9:35 am.

New Telegraph reports that the development is contrary to reports of his purported resignation from office.

It was gathered that Ojulari commenced his usual official duties shortly after resumption.

Meanwhile, staff have been asked via an internal memo to disregard news circulating in social media.

This is the latest development following reports over the weekend suggesting that he had been forced to resign.