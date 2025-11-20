BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering his judgment on Thursday, handed Kanu life sentences on counts one, two, four, five, and six of the seven-count charge prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

For count three, concerning his membership of a proscribed terrorist group, Kanu was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the option of a fine. On count seven, which relates to the unlawful importation of a radio transmitter for the operations of Radio Biafra, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment, also without an option of fine.

The judge noted Kanu’s unruly conduct throughout the trial and stated that while the law allowed for the death penalty for terrorism offences, he opted for mercy as a Christian.

Justice Omotosho ordered that Kanu be kept in protective custody anywhere in the country except Kuje Prison, Abuja. The radio transmitter used in the illegal broadcasting activities was forfeited to the Federal Government.

