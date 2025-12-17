BREAKING: NMDPRA Boss, Farouk Ahmed Resign

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, has tendered his resignation following the allegation of corruption.

New Telegraph gathered that the NMDPRA boss tendered his resignation in a letter dated Wednesday, December 17.

This is as President Bola Tinubu has the Senate to confirm the nomination of a new CEO to take over the mantle of leadership of the agency.

This development was announced in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Details later…