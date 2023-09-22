BREAKING: NLC To Embark On Indefinite Strike Friday

…Says FG Failed To Meet Demands

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike due to the government’s failure to meet its demands.

The NLC’s Head of Department for Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, September 22.

The union, which had previously embarked on a two-day strike, cited the Federal Government’s failure to fulfil the union’s demands within the 14-day ultimatum period as the reason for its decision to proceed with the nationwide indefinite strike, starting today.

Upah, however, said that none of their demands had been met, noting that the strike “can begin any moment from now”.

Upah said, “The FG has put nothing to the table, There is no agreement from all the resolutions that are mutually signed. The government is not prepared.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) communique is emphatic about when the ultimatum will end, but not precise about when the strike will commence. It could start a few minutes, one hour, three days from when the ultimatum ends.

“This is for us to mobilize our actions, and that is the window the NEC communique gave us.

“This is the first government to remove fuel subsidy and is very confused on actions to take.”

He also revealed that, unlike the two-day warning strike where compliance was not strictly adhered to, this time around it will be difficult to disobey.

When asked what actions will be put in place to ensure strict compliance, Upah said, “Do you know of any good general who put out his plans in the public before he strikes? We are fully ready to strike.”

The union also urged the youths to join in the action, reiterating that the country is for the youths, and they should stand up and take it back.