BREAKING: NLC Threatens Election Boycott Over E-Transmission Confusion

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened mass action and a possible boycott of future elections if the National Assembly fails to clearly mandate real-time electronic transmission of election results, warning that continued ambiguity could fatally undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

The NLC issued the warning on Sunday amid mounting controversy and contradictory explanations from the Senate over the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly provisions relating to the electronic transmission and collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement titled “The Senate must come clean now: Electoral integrity at stake!” signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the labour centre accused the Senate of creating confusion that has eroded public trust in the electoral process.

He said: “The confusion and contradictory narratives emerging from the Senate regarding the amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act are deeply troubling and undermine public trust.

“The Nigerian people deserve a transparent electoral process where their votes are not only counted but seen to be counted.”

The NLC noted that public records indicated that a proposed amendment seeking to compel INEC to transmit results electronically in real time was rejected, with the Senate allegedly retaining discretionary powers for the commission.

According to the labour centre, subsequent explanations by lawmakers have only deepened public apprehension, especially in the aftermath of the disputed 2023 general elections.

“At this critical juncture, such legislative ambiguity risks institutionalising doubt at the heart of our electoral integrity and echoes past controversies that have caused national distress,” Ajaero warned.

The NLC demanded that the Senate immediately issue a clear and definitive statement on the exact provisions passed, including the final wording and justification for its decision on electronic transmission of results.

It also called on the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that the harmonisation process between both chambers produces a final Electoral Act with “crystal-clear provisions” on result transmission and collation.

“Any ambiguity in the transmission and collation of results is a disservice to our democracy,” the NLC stated, insisting that the amended law must leave no room for manipulation.

Ajaero said the path to the 2027 general elections must be anchored on certainty and transparency, stressing that failure to address the issue could provoke nationwide resistance.

“We will not stand by while the trust of Nigerians is betrayed again and the clarity of our electoral laws compromised. Failure to add real-time electronic transmission will lead to mass action before, during and after the election, or total boycott of the election.”

The NLC added that Nigerian workers and citizens are closely monitoring developments and vowed to mobilise its nationwide structures to defend electoral integrity.

“Our nation must choose the path of clarity and integrity. We need to avoid the same confusion that trailed the new Tax Acts. The time for honest, people-focused legislation is now.”