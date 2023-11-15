BREAKING: Nigerian Rapper, Oladips Is Dead

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips is dead.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the rapper in a viral video shared online was heard urging his friend to quickly take him to the hospital.

However, while his friends hurriedly rushed him to the hospital, they were also heard repeatedly shouting his name, but he failed to respond.

Before the tragic incident, the singer had taken to his Instagram story to call out his friend, identified as Onlyonelifetime on Instagram, for leaving him alone at his house during this critical period.

He also asked his friend who left home to get him drugs to return home.

READ ALSO:

In a new development, his friend shared on Instagram that the rapper’s mother opposed the idea of hospital treatment.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 15, Oladips’ management confirmed his demise, stating that the singer had died on Tuesday evening, and the funeral service would be announced when concluded.

The statement reads, “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka 0LADIPS passed away yesterday Nov 14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm.

“We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen).- Management.”