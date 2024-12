""" """

Nigeria has been thrown into darkness again as the national grid collapsed on Wednesday, December 11.

This was confirmed in a tweet via the official handle of Nigeria’s National Grid. It disclosed that the grid collapsed at about 2:09 pm on Wednesday.

"The major grid setback has occurred and the restoration is to commence," the handler wrote.

Sources opined that this is the 12th time the national grid collapsed in 2024.

Detail later…

