BREAKING: NCAA Revokes Two Airlines Licences

In an effort to further sanitize the aviation industry, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revoked the Air Operator Certificates of two airline operators.

New Telegraph reports that the operators whose airline certificates were suspended are Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited and Omni-Blu Aviation.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Chris Agabi, NCAA Media Department and made available to newsmen on Friday night.

The statement partly reads: “The Authority has determined that both Omni-Blu Aviation and Eastwind Aviation are in violation of Part 1.2.1.5 of Nig. CARs on Falsification, Reproduction, or Alteration of Applications, Licences, Certificates, Logbooks, Reports, or Records.

“Part 1.2.1.5(b) of Nig. CARs provide the sanction for such fraud as revocation of the certificate.

“Consequently, their respective Air Operator Certificates OBA/AOC/12-15/002 and EAL/AOC/03-24/001 are hereby revoked.”

Meanwhile, New Telegraph correspondent gathered that the Chief Executive Officer of Omni Blu Aviation Services, Akin Olateru is currently in a crucial meeting with the Director General of NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo with a view to resolving circumstances that led to the revocation of its AOC.

Olateru maintained that his airline has not violated regulations.

