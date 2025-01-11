BREAKING: National Grid Collapses First Time In 2025

Share

Nigerians have been thrown into darkness in the new year as the national grid experienced a collapse on Saturday, January 11, marking the first time in 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this incident which marks the 13th occurrence in the past 13 months has resulted in a nationwide blackout.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), the collapse occurred at 1:56 pm.

This incident follows a pattern of instability, with the grid suffering about 12 consecutive collapses in 2024.

The cause of the latest failure is yet to be disclosed.

