BREAKING: National Grid Collapses Again, Fifth Within A Month

Share

Nigeria has again been thrown into darkness as the national grid collapsed again on Thursday, November 7.

This was confirmed in a notice issued to its customers by Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

The public notice read: “Dear esteemed customers, please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 07 November, 2024 at 11.29hrs affecting supply within our network. Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our official stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.”

This is the fifth time the national grid collapsed within a month.

New Telegraph recalls that it collapsed on Tuesday, November 5.

The grid also collapsed on October 19 and October 15 and October 14, 2024.

The spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the October 14 collapse was a partial one and that the Port Harcourt axis had light. On October 15, just some hours after service was restored, there was another grid collapse.

Share

Please follow and like us: