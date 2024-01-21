BREAKING: Nabeeha’s Sisters Finally Regain Freedom

The four surviving family members of the late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah who were kidnapped some weeks back have finally regained their freedom from their abductors.

Sunday Telegraph recalls on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the sisters and their father were kidnapped in the Bwari Area Council’s Zuma 1 neighbourhood of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Days after, their father was freed so he could obtain ransom.

However, Nabeeha was killed because the family was unable to fulfill their demand by the date set by the kidnappers.

The robbers threatened to kill all the sisters and increased the ransom from N60 million to N100 million after the final year student of Abu University was killed by his captors.

Concerned Nigerians expressed their sympathies for the incident and offered help to prevent the deaths of the remaining sisters.

In a new update, Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT command, on Sunday morning, January 21, confirmed the release to NEW TELEGRAPH.

The PPRO claimed that despite signs that the N100m was paid before they were freed, they were saved by the FCT Anti-Kidnapping unit working in tandem with Nigerian Army soldiers.

She stated that on Saturday night, the victims were saved in the Kajuru forest in Kaduna State.

“The operatives successfully rescued the victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna state at about 11:30 pm on Saturday”, she said.