BREAKING: Muftwang Sets To Defect To APC – Aide

The gale of defection in Nigerian polity has continued to generate flings of surprises and shockwaves as notable politicians continue to dump their party in droves.

Latest on the queue to defect from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, who is currently perfecting an imminent move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Political Adviser to the governor, Mr Istifanus Nwansat, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday, December 15, in Abuja.

According to Nwansat, the governor’s decision to join the APC was because it is the option with the least risk in the face of the chaos in the PDP.

He emphasised that the impending defection of Muftwang to the APC would also align with President Bola Tinubu’s political and governance trajectory on the plateau.

He noted that the crisis in the PDP had made the platform an unrealistic podium for political actors to contest elections in 2027.

According to him, “from the assessment and analysis of all the available options, we have concluded that the safest decision for us today, and with the least risk factor, is to move into the APC.

“That is why the governor is moving into the APC. And again, the governor believes that it is good and reasonable enough as a leader for him to move his people to align with the President.

“This is because by our own assessment as a state, even though members of the PDP, we appreciate and recognise the efforts of Mr President in putting things right.”

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has stated that there is no serious opposition or coalition in the country capable of defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

While emphasising that the general elections will be a smooth ride for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and

Tinubu, Adegbonmire stated that allies of followers of the President are already mobilising for his reelection to ensure what he described as an overwhelming victory.

According to the senator, who stated this during the Adegbonmire Renewed Hope Mega Empowerment programme for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Tinubu is only preparing for the post-2027 election to govern the country again as president.

He said: “Where’s the opposition? I don’t know of any. Who is that? The coalition? What’s their name? Let’s get serious. Who is in the ADC? Tell me who the person is going to be. There’s no ADC.

With 900 persons empowered within the district during the programme, Adegbonmire stated that the empowerment was to support the re-election of Tinubu.

“So this empowerment is in support of both the President and the state government. And my party. The only party in Nigeria. Since he cannot do everything himself, those of us who are supporting him must do everything to ensure that people feel the impact of Mr President.”