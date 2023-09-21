BREAKING: Mohbad’s Body Exhumed For Autopsy

Following the controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has exhumed the body of the singer for autopsy in order to unravel the actual cause of his death.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed they have secured a court order to have Mohbad’s body dug up for forensic examination.

However, this morning, the exhumation was carried out and Mohbad’s corpse transported to a hospital where pathologists will perform an official autopsy to determine cause of death.

Exhuming a deceased’s body is rare yet police deemed it a necessary step amid intense public pressure for justice in Mohbad’s shocking case.

While awaiting the autopsy results, Mohbad’s loved ones organized a candlelight tribute Thursday evening allowing fans to mourn together.

And also examining Mohbad’s body will provide definitive answers to end speculation regarding his controversial death.

According to the police, if the autopsy confirms Mohbad died unnaturally, they will prosecute those found responsible to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of status or connections.

For now, the investigation forges on, wherever the difficult path to truth may lead.

He said, “The exhumation is currently ongoing. We have here a team of health officials from the state ministry of health led by CP Owohunwa. The CP is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father later in the day.”

However, the Lagos PRO has taken to X former Twitter to announce that the exercise has been completed.

He posted: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”