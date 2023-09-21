BREAKING: Mohbad’s Autopsy Concluded, Await Result – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday night said the autopsy carried out on the late Afrobeats musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been concluded.

The Lagos Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development via his verified X handle, noting that the Force now await the result of Mohbad’s autopsy.

Taking to his X page, Hundeyin wrote, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Police on Thursday morning confirmed that it had exhumed the corpse of the late singer.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation of the death of Mohbad.

Gbenga Omotoso, a Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said in a statement that the Lagos state government has noted the developments that have followed the death of Mohbad.

Omotoso said that the government has pleaded with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to provide the investigating team with such information.

He added that the government has also appealed to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

The government spokesman has further made an appeal to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter.

The Lagos State government also made a plea with his family and fans with Omotosho saying they feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry.