There is an ongoing commotion at the Chamber of the Nigerian Senate after a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas slumped during his screening process.

New Telegraph reports that the ministerial nominee had read out his profile before the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, October 4.

The development forced the Senate to go into a close session.

It was on Tuesday reported that Abbas was announced as the replacement for former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai after his nomination was rejected based on an alleged Security report.

More details shortly…