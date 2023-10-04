New Telegraph

October 5, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 5, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Breaking: Ministerial Nominee…

Breaking: Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Screening

There is an ongoing commotion at the Chamber of the Nigerian Senate after a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas slumped during his screening process.

New Telegraph reports that the ministerial nominee had read out his profile before the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, October 4.

The development forced the Senate to go into a close session.

It was on Tuesday reported that Abbas was announced as the replacement for former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai after his nomination was rejected based on an alleged Security report.

More details shortly…

Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu’s Academic Records: ‘You’re Not Qualified To Run If You Present Forged Certificate’ – Kalu
Read Next

Mutfwang Increases Salaries Of Widows Sweeping The Streets Of Jos