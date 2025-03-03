BREAKING: Meranda Resigns As Speaker Of Lagos Assembly

Share

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the incumbent and first female Speaker in the history of Lagos State, Mojisola Meranda, has stepped down, giving way to the impeached Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa is to be reinstated.

New Telegraph recalls that the leadership crisis in the state Assembly became full-blown on January 13, 2025, when Obasa, representing Agege Constituency I, was removed as Lagos speaker by more than two-thirds of the 40 members of the house over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa’s then-deputy, Meranda, was immediately elected the new Speaker, becoming the first female to take charge of the legislative body in the South-West state.

The lawmaker, who represents Apapa Constituency I, announced her resignation on Monday as lawmakers re-elected her as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

They also commended her strength and humility for obeying the rules and regulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meranda’s resignation followed a reported meeting with some high-ranking members of the APC in the state to navigate the leadership crisis that has rocked the hallowed chambers.

However, on January 25, 2025, Obasa vehemently rejected his removal and insisted that he remained the speaker until the right thing had been done. He faulted the militarisation of the assembly complex during the impeachment process. He also claimed his removal as speaker took place in his absence — when he was out of Nigeria.

However, 36 lawmakers loyal to Meranda insisted that Obasa’s removal was final and that Meranda remained the speaker of the House.

On February 17, 2025, tempers flared at the Assembly Complex when security agents and some legislative workers clashed over the presence of the former in the hallowed chambers. Thereafter, thirty-six of the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in an emotional Meranda and adjourned sitting indefinitely.

On February 27, 2025, Obasa showed up at the Assembly Complex and was chaperoned by a retinue of armed, stern-looking uniformed security operatives as he walked into the hallowed chambers. Last Thursday’s appearance was Obasa’s first in the Assembly since his removal as Lagos speaker on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Obasa insisted that he remained the speaker of the House despite protests by his colleagues who rejected his leadership and pledged loyalty to Meranda.

